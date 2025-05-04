Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday said that the state has launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal infiltrators following the Centre's high-level security decisions in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sanghavi said that acting swiftly on directives from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the Gujarat Police have intensified operations to identify and act against those residing illegally in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Harsh Sanghavi said, "The Cabinet Committee on Security met and made some tough decisions. It is the responsibility of the state governments to take quick action on the decisions. The same night, we had a high-level meeting here and decided to catch the illegal infiltrators from every corner of the state. The Gujarat Police has been successful in this."

Adding further, he said, "Just four months ago, 72 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended. So far, 48 of them have already been deported. We had warned earlier that those providing shelter to infiltrators would face severe consequences -- and we have followed through on that."

Sanghavi highlighted the case of Chandola Talav, where residents allegedly aided illegal immigrants.

"We have taken strict action there, and FIRs have been registered against those involved. No one who supports illegal infiltration will be spared," he said firmly.

The Home Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to national security and maintaining law and order.

"These operations will continue, and those involved will never dare to support such illegal activities again."

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, sources told ANI.

This comes after the Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with PM Modi on Saturday at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital.

The meeting between the Air Force Chief and Prime Minister Modi took place days after Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held a day after the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

The government has affirmed India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. It has been said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

