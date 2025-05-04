Mumbai, May 4: Shooting a reel on the streets of Mumbai proved costly for a young woman and her sister when a bike-borne duo snatched their iPhone in the city. The alleged incident took place at around 8:30 PM on Thursday, May 1, near the Narayan Bodhe Bridge in Vikhroli East. Police officials said that two unidentified youths who were on a motorcycle snatched an iPhone from a young woman who was shooting a reel video of her sister.

The incident occurred when the 21-year-old victim and her younger sister had stepped out in the evening to shoot a video. According to a report in the Lokmat Times, the woman and her younger sister walked from Paresh Parker Market in Tagore Nagar to a nearby service road to record a reel. The complainant told cops she handed her sister her Apple iPhone 13 during the shoot. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Booked for Raping Woman He Met on Dating App.

The complainant further said that all of a sudden, a young man who appeared to be 20 to 23 years old, approached her sister and snatched the phone before jumping back on a black motorcycle, which his accomplice rode. After snatching the iPhone, the bike-borne duo fled towards Mumbai via the northbound service road near Pravin Bogda.

Shocked by the incident, the victim immediately contacted her father and later approached the Vikkhroli Police Station, where she lodged a formal complaint. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR. In her complaint, the victim provided cops with detailed descriptions of the suspects. She also told cops that she would be able to identify both suspects if she saw them again. Mumbai Shocker: Man Held for Murder After He Pushes Colleague From Building for Speaking Loudly Over Phone During IPL Cricket Match.

Meanwhile, the police have an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage of the area to track the accused. They have also launched a search to trace the motorcycle used in the crime. The stolen iPhone is estimated to be worth INR 20,000.

