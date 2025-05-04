‘MedLEaPR’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Advanced Digital Platform To Make Medico Legal Systems More Transparent (Watch Video)

New Delhi, May 4: In a major step towards making Delhi's Medico Legal systems more transparent, accountable and technologically empowered, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched an advanced digital platform called 'MedLEaPR' (Medical Legal Examination and Post Mortem Reporting) in the Delhi Secretariat. Speaking at the occasion, CM Rekha Gupta said that this digital platform has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). "It enables effective reporting of medico-legal cases (MLCs) and post-mortem reports (PMRs) across health institutions. The goal of the system is to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the medico-legal documentation process," CM Gupta said.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra and senior officers of the Delhi Police, Home Department and NIC were also present on the occasion. CM Gupta further stated, "With the launch of MedLEaPR, transparency and speed in judicial processes in Delhi will increase. Electronic submission of medico-legal and post-mortem reports will not only reduce paperwork but will also ensure accountability through a centralised database and audit trail. Our government is committed to providing fast, transparent, and trustworthy services to the public through the use of technology. Today's launch is a strong example of our commitment to Digital India and e-Governance." Delhi CM Meets Parents of Private School Students; Assures Regulation, Transparency in Fee Fixation.

Rekha Gupta Launches ‘MedLEaPR’

Launched the MedLEaPR platform today at Delhi Secretariat- a major step towards digitizing medico-legal reporting in Delhi. Developed by NIC, this is a transformative initiative to streamline Medico Legal Cases & Post-Mortem Reports documentation across health institutions,… pic.twitter.com/34hwNjTVRp — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 4, 2025

Highlighting the key features of the platform, the Chief Minister explained that MedLEaPR facilitates electronic submission of medico-legal and post-mortem reports, thereby eliminating the need for handwritten documentation. All reports will be stored in a secure, centralised database, accessible only to authorised personnel. The system incorporates user access control, ensuring that only authorised users can submit or access reports, thereby maintaining confidentiality. Additionally, MedLEaPR maintains a comprehensive audit trail, ensuring that all activities are recorded and accountability is upheld. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches 20-day Mega Cleanliness Drive, Vows Zero Tolerance on Encroachment.

She further stated that the initiative will significantly reduce the time required to prepare and submit reports. Compared to manual documentation, it will offer greater accuracy. Improved coordination between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies will enhance operational efficiency. Moreover, the clear audit trail provided for all reports will further strengthen accountability. The platform is now fully integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), ensuring seamless data flow and coordination between institutions. The Chief Minister emphasised that MedLEaPR reflects the government's digital commitment to strengthening Medico Legal systems. It aims at enabling seamless information exchange among Hospitals, Investigating Agencies (Police), Forensic Laboratories, and the Judiciary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)