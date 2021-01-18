Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (PTI) A doctor and three others were held for allegedly trying to claim insurance with the help of bogus COVID-19 medical records in Vadodara in Gujarat, police said on Monday.

The others arrested in the case comprise an insurance agent, an employee in the administration department of a private hospital and a policy holder, an official said.

"Dr Anil Patel of Balaji Hospital, insurance agent Pravin Parmar, Dipak Tiwari who works in the administration department of Care Hospital, and policy holder Mitesh Prajapati have been arrested," the official said.

Patel and Parmar had used bogus medical records of two people to claim insurance to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh, he said.

Tiwari would tamper with the sticker of COVID-19 test samples and paste names of policy holders, and when these samples returned negative, he would tamper with the writing to make them "positive", the JP Nagar police station official said.

"He got the names of policy holders from insurance agent Parmar. Prajapati was held after he submitted bogus documents through this ring to get insurance claims passed for himself and his wife," he added.

While the present case was lodged in Gotri police station, Patel and Parmar were held in a similar case by JP Nagar police a few days ago, he added.

They have been charged under under IPC sections 465 , 467, 468 and 471 related to forgery, 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating), he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)