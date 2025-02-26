Fire breaks out at textile store in Surat (Photo/ANI)

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Shiv Shakti Textile stores in Surat on Wednesday morning.

Fire tenders are at the spot.

"The fire spread from the basement to the first, second and third floors. It will take time to douse the fire," Chief Fire Officer Vasant Parekh told ANI.

"A few of the fire brigade personnel were stuck, but they have been evacuated. 15 teams are there. There has been no casualty," he added.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

