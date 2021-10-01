Kheda (Guj), Oct 1 (PTI) Four home guards were killed and another one was seriously injured after their car collided with a truck in Kapadvanj tehsil of Gujarat's Kheda district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Also Read | IAF Officer, Accused of Allegedly Raping His Colleague, Handed Over to Air Force for Court-Martial Proceedings.

The accident took place near Kavath village on Modasa-Kapadvanj road, they said.

Also Read | Clubhouse Adds Shareable Clips, Replays for Asynchronous Listening & Spatial Audio Features: Report.

"Five friends, all serving as home guards and hailing from Kapadvanj town, had gone to Rajasthan to visit Ranuja temple in a car. On their way back, their vehicle collided head on with a truck. While four of them died on the spot, another one suffered injuries," police sub-inspector J K Rana said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he added.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Jhala (55), Mahesh Jhala (48), Narendra Rathod (35), Shailesh Rathod (33), all residents of Kapadvanj town. Their injured friend, Dilip Solanki (29), was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

An FIR under IPC section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Kapadvanj taluka police station, Rana said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)