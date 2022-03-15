Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday said vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 against COVID-19 will start from Wednesday as announced by the Centre and that they will try to achieve 100 per cent inoculation of beneficiaries.

The state government said that all the children in the age group of 12 to 14 will be covered under the vaccination drive.

Officials, however, said they are not aware of the exact number of children in the 12 to 14 age category in Gujarat.

They said a plan will be prepared to decide the location of inoculation whether in schools or at health centres.

“We will try to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for the children of 12 to 14 years. We will hold a meeting today to chalk out a detailed plan for the effective implementation of the vaccination drive in the state,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said.

“As announced by the Centre, vaccination against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will begin from Wednesday in Gujarat,” said Commissioner of Health Shahmeena Husain.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres, and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in 12-14.

The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

