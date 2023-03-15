Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notices to police officers, including a Range Inspector General (IG), wherein family members of a doctor, who had committed suicide last month in Gir Somnath district, claimed the police were not taking action which amounted to contempt of court.

When the High Court had enquired about the status of FIR (First Information Report) for the abetment of the suicide of Dr Atul Chag, the public prosecutor had said on Monday that he will revert after taking instructions from the government.

On Wednesday, when the matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices NV Anjaria and Niral Mehta, public prosecutor Manan Mehta told the court that the police will take a final call about the registration of the FIR by Friday.

Not satisfied by the response, the bench issued notices to range IG Mayanksinh Chavda, Gir Somnath district Superintendent of police, Manoharsinh Jadeja, a deputy SP and a police inspector.

They were directed to submit replies by March 28, when the bench will hear the matter again.

Dr Chag killed himself on February 12 at his hospital in Veraval town. A suicide note purportedly written by him named a BJP MP and his father.

Later, Chag's family submitted an application to Veraval police to register an FIR against the MP and his father.

When the police did not register the case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment to suicide, the doctor's son moved the HC and filed a contempt petition last week.

The petitioner, through his lawyer Rajesh Kanani, claimed the directions given by the Supreme Court in the Lalita Kumari case, regarding the registration of FIR were not followed in this case, and therefore it attracts the contempt of court.

