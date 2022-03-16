Ahmedabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,23,686, the state health department said.

Also Read | Cyclonic Storm Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands by March 21.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,939 as no fresh fatality was reported, it said.

Also Read | Biological E COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax to Cost Rs 990 in Market, Rs 145 for Government.

With 54 people discharged after COVID-19 treatment during the day, the number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 12,12,304, leaving the state with 443 active cases, the department said in a release.

On the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 years, a total of 2,15,208 beneficiaries were inoculated.

With a total of 2.77 lakh people being administered anti-coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday, including 2,15,208 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years, the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat mounted to 10.43 crore.

Ahmedabad district reported 12 new cases, the highest in Gujarat, Vadodara five cases and Gandhinagar three cases among others.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is COVID-19 free now with no active case and no new infection reported on Wednesday.

The overall caseload in the UT stood at 11,410. While 11,406 patients have recovered so far, four have died due to COVID-19, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,686, new cases 25, death toll 10,939, discharged 12,12,304, active cases 443, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)