Narmada (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the gathering present here.

Also Read | Did West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leave Stage Before the National Anthem Ended? Fact Check Reveals Truth As Edited Video Shared With Misleading Claim.

PM Modi offered prayers at the Devmogra Temple in Narmada.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister landed in Surat to visit the under-construction Bullet Train Station, reviewing the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR), one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects symbolising the nation's leap into the era of high-speed connectivity.

Also Read | Indian National Sarabjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing During Pilgrimage, Marries Pakistani Man After Religious Conversion; Sikh Groups Demand Probe.

The centre is celebrating the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh across India to honour the valour and invaluable contribution of tribal heroes of the country.

On November 15, the centre marked the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda with a national-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Narmada district.

The PM today paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter and anti-colonialist tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister remembered the tribal leader for his unparalleled contribution to the country's freedom movement. He said that Munda's struggle and sacrifices against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation in the country.

He also extended greetings on the occasion of the Jharkhand Statehood Day, which also coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.PM Modi described the state as a land enriched with tribal culture and prayed for the region's progress and prosperity.

"On this sacred occasion of Tribal Pride Day, the entire nation is reverently remembering the unparalleled contribution of the great freedom fighter of the country, Lord Birsa Munda Ji, in protecting the pride of the motherland. Their struggle and sacrifice against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation. Hundredfold salutations to the great freedom fighter of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, on his 150th birth anniversary," Prime Minister Modi wrote on 'X'.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the glorious state of Jharkhand, enriched with tribal culture, on the occasion of the state's foundation day. The history of this land of Lord Birsa Munda is filled with tales of courage, struggle, and self-respect. Today, on this special occasion, I extend my wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state along with all my family members in the state," he added.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which happens to be the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)