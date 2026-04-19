Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Ahmedabad Rural Police on Sunday arrested two accused in connection with the violence in Dhandhuka, which was triggered by a fight between two individuals following a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

According to Police Inspector Raghu Karmatiya of the Local Crime Branch, the victim, identified as Dharmesh Gamara, was allegedly killed by the accused, Samir Mohammadbhai and Rizwan Nizambhai Manyar.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused Rizwan allegedly inflicted fatal knife wounds on the victim. Both suspects, Rizwan and Samir, are currently in police custody.

"On 18 April, under the jurisdiction of Dhandhuka Police Station, a murder occurred in which Dharmesh Gamara was killed by two accused, Samir Mohammadbhai and Rizwan Nizambhai Manyar. Samir restrained the victim while Rizwan inflicted fatal knife wounds. Both have been apprehended by the Ahmedabad Rural Police. The case has been registered at Dhandhuka Police Station, and legal proceedings, including remand, are underway. A special investigation team, comprising a Deputy Inspector, two Police Inspectors, and a Police Sub-Inspector, is monitoring the case daily under the supervision of the Senior Police Inspector," said Karmatiya.

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Earlier, a fight broke out between two individuals following a motorcycle accident in Dhandhuka town. The victim, Dharmesh Gamara, was stabbed during the altercation and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Saturday.

Govind Bhai, brother of the deceased Dharmesh Gamara, alleged that the accused stabbed his brother with a knife and demanded action against the perpetrators.

"My younger brother had gone to the village, and there was a fight over a motorcycle accident. He (accused) stabbed my brother with a knife. He later died. We have received good support from the Police. Their investigation is going on well. I appeal to everyone to not vitiate the atmosphere. But action should be taken," Govind told reporters.

Following the incident, police detained 15 to 20 others involved in subsequent acts of arson.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Jat confirmed that the situation in Dhandhuka is peaceful now and remains fully under control.

"I met the victim's family, and they are satisfied with the Police action. They had demanded a Special Public Prosecutor and a detailed investigation be done. So, after consulting our senior officers and the Govt, we will form an SIT. We will also recommend appointing a Special Public Prosecutor. All shops in the area have opened, and it is peaceful here. Yesterday's incident was an ordinary one; never did two groups come face to face. There was no stone pelting after that. Bikes of two people had collided with each other, following which they had a quarrel, and one of them had 'chharri', which caused an injury in his leg, and it led to bleeding, which caused the death. The other person has a fracture," SP Jat said.

"A 200-person team did night combing yesterday. We went from door-to-door for checking. The combing process will continue until we check all houses and all suspicious people," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)