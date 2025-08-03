Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that with dedication and a strong sense of duty, the entire police force has contributed to making Gujarat a role model of peace, safety, and security for the country's development. He especially congratulated the families of medal-winning personnel, noting their vital role in supporting the police's challenging duties.

The Chandrak Alankaran Samaroh was held at the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conferred medals to 118 Gujarat Police officers and personnel who were honoured with the President's Medal for their dedicated and outstanding service. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi was also present on the occasion, an official release said.

He extended congratulations to all medal-winning police officers and personnel.

The CM said that the police are seen as protectors of life and property and have earned the lasting trust of the public. Encouraging the force, he noted that the police uniform should represent authority that deters criminals and discourages those who disturb social order. He added that receiving a medal for dedicated service and public safety is a proud moment for the entire police force.

CM Patel added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police training has been redefined to meet modern challenges through smart and advanced policing.

Under his guidance, the Chief Minister explained the role of new dimensions in police modernisation in Gujarat, including technology-driven smart policing through CCTV networks, Command and Control Centres, body-worn cameras, Cyber AASHVAST and Cyber Safe projects, and drone technology. He noted that with technologically equipped police forces, crime control and criminal apprehension have become more efficient. He also praised the Gujarat Police for its effective crackdown on cybercrime, drug cartels, and terrorist networks.

The Chief Minister stated that the recruitment of tech-savvy youth into the Gujarat Police has not only boosted its numbers but also greatly enhanced the force's overall capabilities.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the medal recipients, calling their contribution vital to the state's safety and security. He credited their families for the support and sacrifices behind this achievement. He added that in challenging circumstances, the sacrifice, bravery, and dedication of all these police officers and personnel are the pillars of strength for society.

The "President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service" is awarded for 25 years of committed service, and the "Police Medal for Meritorious Service" is given for 18 years of excellent service, along with other rigorous criteria -- all of which testify to the extraordinary contributions of these medal-winning officers and personnel.

He said that under the Chief Minister's guidance, the Gujarat Police is addressing the concerns of law-abiding citizens with sensitivity. In recent cases, the police have recovered land and valuables seized by loan sharks and returned them to their rightful owners. Strict legal action is also being taken against such elements through organised drives.

On this occasion, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, in his welcome address, stated that receiving a medal or badge in uniformed services brings immense pride to the recipient. He expressed confidence that those honoured with the President's Medal for their exemplary service would feel further encouraged to continue performing at their best. The ceremony was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department M K Das, DGP (Training) Neerja Gotru, IGP (Administration) Gagandeep Gambhir, senior police officials, medal recipients, and their family members. (ANI)

