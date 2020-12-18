Ahmedabad, Dec 18 (PTI) As many as 1,075 new cases of COVID-19 emerged in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,33,263, the state Health Department said on Friday evening.

Nine patients died during this period taking the death toll due to coronavirus to 4,220, it said.

On the other hand, 1,155 coronavirus patients recovered and were given discharge.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,33,263, new cases 1,075, death toll 4,220, discharged 2,16,683, active cases 12,360 and people tested so far 89,44,722.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)