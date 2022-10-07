Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Gujarat on Friday reported 100 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 12,75,323 and the toll to 11,036, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 86 and touched 12,63,594, leaving the state with an active caseload of 693, he added.

Ahmedabad reported the lone death as well as 37 new cases, followed by 23 in Surat, 18 in Vadodara, among other districts, he said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,323, new cases 100, death toll 11,036, discharged 12,63,594, active cases 693, people tested so far - figures not released.

