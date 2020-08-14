Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 14 (ANI): With 1,092 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat in the past 24 hours, the tally for coronavirus rose to 75,482 in the state on Thursday. As many as 18 deaths were also reported.

According to the state health department, there are 14,310 active cases, 58,439 have been cured/discharged, and 2,733 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

