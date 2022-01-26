Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): Gujarat reported 14,781 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 11,07,749.

During the last 24 hours, 20,829 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9,69,234.

During the last 24 hours, 21 people lost their lives to the virus. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 10,323.

There are currently 1,28,192 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

