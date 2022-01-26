Mumbai, January 26: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has extended the last date to apply for Group C posts. Previously, January 17 was the last date, however, according to the latest notification, the last date has been moved till January 31. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts for Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk-Typist posts (English and Marathi) in Group C. Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins for Deputy Field Officer Posts; Check Details Here.

How to Apply For MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official site of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in

Click on online application link

New webpage will open for candidates to login

Enter the login details

Click on submit

Fill-up application form

Complete payments of application fees

Click on submit

download and take a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates must note that the prelims will be conducted on April 3, while the main examination will be conducted on August 6. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission regularly for information and updates.

