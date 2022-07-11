Ahmedabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 511 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,38,432, a state health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,948 and the recovery count increased by 426 and stood at 12,23,270, he added.

The state's active caseload is 4,214, the official said.

"Ahmedabad accounted for 190 of the new cases, followed by 87 in Surat, 45 in Vadodara, 31 in Mehsana and 30 in Gandhinagar," he added.

A government release said the number of vaccines doses administered during the day was 25,316, which took the overall figure to 11.19 crore.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Daman and Diu rose to seven with two new cases, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,38,432, new cases 511, death toll 10,948, discharged 12,23,270, active cases 4,214, people tested so far - figures not released.

