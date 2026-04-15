New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026, marking a successful transition to the new dual-examination format with a slight improvement in the national pass rate.

CBSE officially released the Class 10 board examination results for 2026, making them immediately available for students through the DigiLocker platform.

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Apart from Digilocker, students can also access their CBSE Class 10 scores through multiple official portals, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as the UMANG app and results.gov.in platforms. Additionally, the board has made arrangements for results to be delivered via SMS services. The school-wise result will also be made available to schools at their email addresses.

According to a press release, the overall pass percentage for Class X is 93.70%, a slight increase from 93.66% in 2025. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second is proposed to start in mid-May

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"This year, the pass percentage of students in class X is 93.70%, which is better than the pass percentage of last year i.e.93.66% of 2025 examination. This confirms that students are well prepared for competency-based assessment," the release stated.

As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE. Also, the Board does not award first, second or third divisions to its students.

The press release stated the Key Statistics and Highlights of the 2026 Examination, where Trivandrum and Vijayawada recorded the highest pass percentages at 99.79%, followed by Chennai at 99.58%, and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) achieved the highest pass rate among institutions at 99.57%.

Meanwhile, in a significant shift in evaluation methodology, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reintroduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 Board examinations beginning 2026, aiming to enhance efficiency, transparency and accuracy in the assessment process.

CBSE conducted the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Examinations 2026 for the students of more than 31,000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to April 10.

About 46 lakh students appeared for the examinations at more than 8074 centres across the country and abroad.

Earlier, a circular stated, "In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class XII answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. Evaluation of Class X answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026."

On-Screen Marking is a digital system under which scanned copies of students' answer sheets are evaluated by teachers on computers, with marks calculated automatically through software, thereby eliminating manual totalling errors.

CBSE said the system is expected to bring multiple advantages, including "elimination of totalling errors," "automated coordination reducing manual intervention," and "faster evaluation with wider teacher participation." (ANI)

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