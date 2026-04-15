Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building in the Gotri area of Vadodara, Gujarat, on Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, and operations to douse the flames are currently underway.

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Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

Earlier, on April 6, a massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse located on Halol-Pavagadh Road in Gujarat.

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Speaking to ANI, a fire officer said, "Fire broke out in a scrap godown. Operations to douse the fire are underway. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has caused thick smoke in the surrounding area." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)