Ahmedabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday saw 644 new cases of coronavirus and 10 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 8,18,351 and toll to 9,965, an official from the state health department said.

Apart from this, 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 7,94,703, he said.

With 130 new cases, Vadodara reported the highest number of infections, followed by Surat with 100, Ahmedabad with 98, Rajkot with 56, Jamnagar and Junagadh with 26 each, the official said.

Three patients succumbed to the infection in Ahmedabad, while Surat and Vadodara reported two and one casualty respectively, he said.

With this, Gujarat is left with 13,683 active cases, of which 346 patients are in a critical condition, he said, adding that the recovery rate has improved to 97.11 per cent.

As many as 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, taking the tally of infections in the region to 10,411, of which 10,285 people have recovered and four have succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The Union Territory is now left with 122 active cases, he said.

Meanwhile, 2,66,222 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total number of vaccine doses administered in the state to 1,81,80,865, the health department data revealed.

As many as 1,75,660 beneficiaries in the 18-44 category took the jab during the day, taking the total number of people in the age group covered so far to 30,21,029, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,18,351, new cases 644, death toll 9,965, discharged 7,94,703, active cases 13,683, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)