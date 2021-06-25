Ahmedabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Gujarat on Friday reported 123 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 8,23,010 and the toll to 10,045, while 431 people recovered during the day, an official said.

The state's recovery count stands at 8,08,849, which is 98.28 per cent of the overall caseload, leaving it with 4,116 active cases, including 38 patients on ventilator support, he said.

"Ahmedabad led with 27 cases, followed by 15 in Surat, 14 in Vadodara among other places. The three deaths took place in Ahmedabad, Gir Somnath and Jamnagar districts.," the official said.

A release said 2,42,60,703 people have been vaccinated so far in the state, including 3.58 lakh during the day.

Neighboring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu reported five COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 11 people recovered, leaving it with a tally of 10,501 and recovery count of 10,448.

The UT, where four people have died of the infection, has an active caseload of 49.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,23,010, new cases 123, deaths 10,045 discharged 8,08,849 active cases 4,116 and people tested so far - figures not released.

