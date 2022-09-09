Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Gujarat reported 203 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally in the state to 12,71,986, an official said on Friday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,018, while the recovery count increased by 190 during this period and touched 12,59,591, he said.

The active caseload of the state stands at 1,377, he added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,71,986 new cases 203, deaths 11,018, discharged 12,59,591 active cases 1,377 and people tested so far - figures not released.

