Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Gujarat reported 36 fresh coronavirus positive cases while 44 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the state to 8,27,184 and recoveries to 8,16,770, the state health department said on Saturday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,091 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in this period, the department said in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 323 active cases, it said.

With 4.10 lakh people receiving anti-COVID-19 jabs in the last 24 hours, the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 7.69 crore.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of nine new cases, Vadodara seven, Surat and Valsad four each, and Jamnagar three cases. Kutch, Rajkot and Sabarkantha reported two cases each. Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Navsari reported one case each.

No new case or recovery was reported from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu which is free of active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,184, new cases 36, death toll 10,091, discharged 8,16,770, active cases 323, people tested so far - figures not released.

