Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported eight COVID-19 cases, comprising seven in Ahmedabad city and one in Vadodara, increasing the state's tally to 12,24,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a health department official said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramadan on April 24 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

So far, 12,13,187 persons have been discharged, including three during the day, leaving the active caseload at 103, up from 98 a day earlier, he said.

A government release said 80,835 people were vaccinated on Saturday, which took the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to 10.71 crore.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 3-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped, Killed and Thrown Into Well in Chittorgarh.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,233, new cases 8, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,187, active cases 103, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)