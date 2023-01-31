New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The state tableau of Gujarat on the theme of clean and green energy in this year's Republic Day Parade has achieved the first ranking in the category of People's Choice Awards.

Gujarat presented a tableau on the theme of "Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat" on the 74th Republic Day in New Delhi.

There were 17 states and 6 Ministries which presented their respective tableaus at the national level celebration and parade of the 74th Republic Day.

According to an official statement, Gujarat has successfully achieved the goal of producing and utilizing clean and green energy with a focus on the use of non-conventional energy sources like solar energy and wind energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi established Asia's first solar park at Charanka in Patan as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Gujarat also became the first state in India to start a dedicated Climate Change Department.

The world's largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park is taking shape at Kutch. This unique achievement of Gujarat in harnessing renewable energy was presented in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path this time through tableau.

Gujarat's tableau displayed the world's largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park at Khawda in Kutch; Modhera village-country's first 24x7 solar-powered village through BESS (Battery Energy Storage System), prosperity of farmers under PM-KUSUM yojana through solar rooftop and canal rooftop energy system.

The energy revolution that took place was displayed along with, the traditional dresses of Kutch, Bhungas, White Desert, artistic plastering of clay, Ship of the Desert-Camel and Gujarat's cultural heritage like Ras-Garba.

Pertinent to mention, the Ministry of Defence initiated 'Best Troop' category and 'Best Tableau' category through the "My Gov platform" for the "People's Choice Award" since 2022.

This year, online voting was conducted from January 26 to 28. Among the total votes, Gujarat's tableau received the highest number of votes and has been declared a winner under the People's Choice Award.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel thanked everyone for choosing the Gujarat tableau and said that this is a victory for everyone in Gujarat. He added that Gujarat has successfully tried to send a beautiful message through this tableau by associating the cultural heritage of the state with renewable energy.

The award was presented by the Union Minister of State for Defense, Ajay Bhatt to Avantika Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director of Information, at an award distribution ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Tableau was produced by Smart Graph Art Advertising Pvt Ltd in Ahmedabad said the statement. (ANI)

