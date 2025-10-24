Narmada (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scandia, addressed the Rural Postal Conference held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Friday.

Addressing rural postal employees from across the state, he said they are not just postal employees but the heartbeat of India, delivering service, communication, and trust to every village and home, a press release said.

The Union Minister also said that the postal employee are, "The unbreakable link between the Government of India and every citizen, fulfilling their commitment to service even in the most challenging geographical conditions."

"They reach where roads don't go, where networks don't reach, but their service connects the country even there. They are the compassion that brings a smile to an elderly person's face upon receiving their pension letter; they are the warmth that illuminates a daughter's life through the 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana'," he added.

Scindia informed that more than 27,000 rural postal employees are working in Gujarat, who delivered over 5.69 crore postal articles and managed more than 40 lakh savings accounts last year. He said that when the spirit of service transforms into determination, even the impossible becomes possible.

Scindia said that the Indian Post is no longer just a service for letters and parcels; today it has become the country's largest "Digital & Financial Inclusion Network". He informed that the department is now also providing banking, insurance, savings, pension, and mutual funds KYC services.

The Union Minister also stated that the department will soon launch a delivery service through Speed Post within 24 to 48 hours, providing citizens with a more accurate and reliable postal service.

Scindia said that the time has come not just for support, but for partnership.

"When every branch post office becomes a new center of governance, when every parcel business increases tenfold, then we need not just employees, but agents of change. Postal employees are not just postal workers, but servants of the nation. Your loyalty and dedication are the future of India. Only when you serve tirelessly and relentlessly does India move forward," the Minister said. (ANI)

