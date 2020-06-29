Ahmedabad, Jun 29 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 626 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day rise, taking the number of infected patients in the state to 32,023, state Health department said.

With 19 more fatalities, the death toll has risen to 1,828.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government Extends Lockdown till July 31: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

A total of 440 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the state to 23,248, as per the health department.

Gujarat now has 6,947 active cases while the condition of 63 patients is critical, it said.

Also Read | 'Lord Krishna Sent Corona': Congress' Suryakant Dhasmana Clarifies After Row, Says All Things 'Happen Under God's Watch'.

The state has so far tested 3,67,739 samples for coronavirus, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)