Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tribute to the portrait of the late nationalist Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly podium, an official statement said.

On this occasion, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma were also present, and they offered floral tributes to the portrait of the late Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that July 6 marks the birth anniversary of India's great son, Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He gave rise to a new ideological stream in India. Due to the influence of his father, Ashutosh Mookerjee, who was known for his strict discipline, belief in Hindutva, and rich values, Syama Prasad was imbued with high Indian cultural values from a young age. After completing his M.A. and LLB, Syama Prasadji became the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta, the statement said.

Later, he became an MLA. At the insistence of Veer Savarkar, he became active in the Hindu Mahasabha. In the first Cabinet of independent India, he was entrusted with the responsibility of Minister of Industry and Supply. He was deeply active and concerned about the issue of Kashmir and was the architect of the principle of 'Ek Vidhan - Ek Nishan - Ek Pradhan' (One Constitution, One Flag, One Prime Minister) for the nation. Throughout his life, he remained a staunch supporter of an undivided India and consistently fought for Kashmir. His life philosophy continues to guide us today to live with the spirit of putting national interest first, said Rushikesh Patel while paying tribute to Syama Prasadji.

The floral tributes to the portrait of the late Syama Prasad Mookerjee were also offered by Former Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Gandhinagar City BJP President Ashish Dave, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Gaurang Vyas, Acting Secretary of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly CB Pandya, as well as officers and employees of the Assembly. (ANI)

