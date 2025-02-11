New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas and asked the people to imbibe his message of compassion and selfless service.

"Guru Ravidasji was a great Indian saint who gave the message of unity and brotherhood to all through his writings. His soulful poetry transcends the barriers of caste and religion and motivates entire humanity. The life of Sant Ravidasji is a source of inspiration for all sections of society," she said.

The president has extended warm greetings and best wishes on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, according to a statement issued by her office.

"On this occasion, let us imbibe his message of devotion, compassion and selfless service, make it a part of our lives and contribute to the making of an inclusive society and a developed nation," Murmu said.

