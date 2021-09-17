Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra will begin for devotees from Saturday, announced the Gurudwara Sri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust on Friday.

The trust has also issued a new set of guidelines for the devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the new guidelines, only 1000 devotees are allowed to visit the gurudwara in a day.

It is also mandatory for the devotees to be doubly vaccinated and have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

The Gurudwara was closed on October 10 last year for the winter season. (ANI)

