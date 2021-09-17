New Delhi, September 17: The Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) result will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on September 19 (evening) or 20, 2021. Candidates can check the scores online on the official website icai.or, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. The candidates, who appeared for the ICAI CA examination will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll numbers.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 19th September 2021 (evening)/Monday, the 20th September 2021,” ICAI has informed via official notification. Here's the official notification by the ICAI. The candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to check their ICAI CA Intermediate result:

Take a look at the official announcement by ICAI:

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, 19th September 2021(evening)/Monday, 20th September 2021 Detailshttps://t.co/rwM7n7uijy pic.twitter.com/hTzLvwIlAy — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) September 17, 2021

ICAI CA Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates have to visit the official website icai.or , caresults.icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org to check the ICAI CA Result 2021.

, or to check the ICAI CA Result 2021. On the homepage, click on the ‘announcements’ tab and click on the ICAI CA result link

After clicking on the result link, a new page will open, login using your credentials

Candidates can check the ICAI CA Result 2021 online and download the result for future reference

The notification further added that all students registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

