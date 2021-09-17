Panaji, September 17: Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai announced financial aid for 71 old-age homes, orphanages and other such institutions to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday.

Extending his greetings to the prime minister on his birthday, Pillai said that the country is blessed to have such a visionary leader devoted to the service of the nation and the welfare of the people.

He complimented the prime minister for his management of the Covid-19 pandemic and for his ideas for a fully-developed India, that is, 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Wishing Prime Minister on His 71st Birthday (See Pic).

Apart from announcing financial aid for old-age homes and orphanages, Pillai also declared that 71 persons would receive financial assistance from Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment from the Governor's Discretionary Fund.

"Interested persons or institutions should apply with all personal details or activities of the institution. In the case of dialysis treatment, the hospital where the patient is undergoing treatment should be mentioned," he stated.

"Applications should be submitted before September 30, 2021. The financial assistance will be sanctioned on a first cum first serve basis," he added.

