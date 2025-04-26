Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) Seven sanitation workers, six of them women, were killed and five others were injured after they were run over by a speeding truck near Ibrahimbas village on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh district Saturday morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment where their condition remains critical, they said.

The accident took place around 10 am when about 11 sanitation workers were cleaning the expressway.

A speeding pickup vehicle hit the workers, killing six of them on the spot, police said.

Locals informed the police and helped rushing the injured to the hospital, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Resham, 60, Prem, 60, Ratna, 40, Pista, 30, Jaidei, 40, Satanbati, 30, all natives of Kheri Kalan village under Pinangwa Police Station, and Aas Mohammad, 45, a native of Jhimrawat village under Ferozpur Jhirka Police Station.

The injured were Lajjawati, 41, Hemlata, 37, Jagwati, 32, all of them natives of Kheri Kalan village. They were referred to Delhi due to their critical condition.

The fourth injured Anita, 32, a native of Rigad village, was admitted to medical college, Nalhar.

Nuh District Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said all possible financial help will be given to the affected families.

Police have arrested the truck driver and identified him as Monu, a native of Mohammadpur village in Mahendergarh district.

In another incident, a man and a woman were killed while another woman critically injured after a speeding private bus hit an auto rickshaw on the Gurugram-Alwar highway in Nuh, police said.

The woman was identified as Kamlesh, 43, a native of Nagina. The identity of the man, except that he was an auto driver, is yet to be ascertained. The matter was booked at Akeda Police Station.

