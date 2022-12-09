Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman working in a private firm in Sector 14 here has accused a senior male colleague of harassing her, police said on Friday.

The accused, an assistant general manager in the firm, was booked under charges of molestation at Women's Police Station, West, they said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that her senior had been harassing her for the past few days. He would call her in his office and would touch her inappropriately, she alleged.

After the complaint, the man was booked under section 354-A (molestation) of the IPC.

"An FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested as soon as possible," said Inspector Poonam, SHO, Women's Police Station West.

