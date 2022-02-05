Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) A police inspector was suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe from the relatives of an accused in a murder case.

A 21-year-old student was shot dead near the parking area of SGT University in Budhera, allegedly by another college student on October 8, 2021.

Bijender Kumar, the former in-charge of the crime branch, was suspended by Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao on the basis of a special enquiry by the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF).

Vineet was shot dead by Punkil alias Lucky following a scuffle over a girl. An FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park Police Station against Punkil, his brother Nitesh, friend Rahul and the girl. However, the girl and Rahul were found not to be involved in the murder.

The case was assigned to crime unit, sector 10 but later, it was transferred to the STF.

According to the STF, the matter pertaining to Kumar demanding a bribe came to light during the investigation.

