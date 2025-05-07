Gurugram, May 6 (PTI) Two Delhi-based doctors and a third man were arrested for allegedly swindling a doctor of Rs 26.57 lakh with the offer of helping him clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Ravi Kumar, the complainant, said he completed his MBBS degree in 2019 from the International Higher School of Medicine, University in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. After returning to India, he had to pass the FMGE -- mandatory for foreign medical degree-holders.

In 2021, while on duty at Delhi's Burari Government Hospital, he met Dr Abhishek Rajput working in Max Hospital in Ghaziabad.

During their conversation, Abhishek said he and a friend of his, Dr Siddhant, have a good reputation in the field and assured Ravi of his help in passing the exam, and quoted the money in return.

"On July 4, 2022, I gave Rs 2.5 lakh in cash to Abhishek in Sector 14, Gurugram. After this, Abhishek introduced me to Siddhant and his younger brother Vastav Chaudhary, who were supposed to help me pass the exam," Ravi said in his complaint, according to police.

"In January 2023, I transferred Rs 7 lakh more to Abhishek's account and gave him Rs 3 lakh in cash. With few other transactions, I paid him Rs 26.57 lakh. I appeared in the FMGE exam on January 20 in 2023, but failed. When I talked to Abhishek, he sent me a fake certificate showing that I had passed," he said.

When Ravi asked for his money, Abhishek gave him threats, after which Ravi approached police.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against all three under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC at Sector 14 Police Station on Monday, an officer said.

