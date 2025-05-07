Delhi, May 6: In a landmark move to boost road safety and emergency care, the Government of India has officially rolled out the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025. The scheme, which came into effect on May 5, promises hassle-free medical assistance to road accident victims across the country. The initiative follows a stern reminder from the Supreme Court over the lack of action on golden hour medical care. With accident-related deaths on the rise, this step is being seen as a life-saving intervention.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notified the scheme under Section 162(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, ensuring that no victim is denied care due to financial constraints. The National Health Authority will coordinate with states and hospitals for implementation and timely payments. A central steering committee will also monitor the rollout. Let’s know what the Cashless Treatment Scheme is and explore its benefits, eligibility, and payment process. Supreme Court Raps Centre Over Delay in Cashless Scheme for Accident Victims, Summons Road Transport Secretary for Explanation.

What Is the Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims?

The Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, launched by the Government of India, ensures that individuals injured in road accidents receive immediate medical treatment without upfront payment. Under this scheme, victims are entitled to cashless treatment worth up to INR 1.5 lakh per person at designated hospitals for up to seven days from the accident date. This initiative aims to eliminate financial barriers during the critical "golden hour," when timely care can save lives. The National Health Authority, in collaboration with state agencies, oversees the implementation and smooth processing of claims, ensuring victims are treated promptly without any financial burden. Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi: Know Eligibility Criteria and How To Apply for Ayushman Card As CM Rekha Gupta Approves Free Medical Treatment in National Capital.

Benefits of the Cashless Treatment Scheme

Immediate Medical Care : Victims receive urgent treatment without any upfront payment, ensuring timely care during the "golden hour."

Coverage of Medical Costs : The scheme covers treatment costs up to INR 1.5 lakh per person for up to seven days from the accident date.

Financial Relief : Eliminates the financial barrier, allowing road accident victims to access necessary medical services even if they lack insurance or funds.

Wide Accessibility : The scheme is available at designated hospitals across India, ensuring widespread access to quality medical care.

Streamlined Claims Process : The National Health Authority and State Health Agencies handle the claim process efficiently, ensuring victims receive the treatment they need without delays.

State Coordination : State Road Safety Councils manage hospital onboarding, treatment records, and payment facilitation, ensuring smooth coordination between healthcare providers and government agencies.

Comprehensive Support: Covers both private and public healthcare providers, ensuring victims can receive care from a wide range of hospitals.

Payment Process

Initial Treatment : When a victim is involved in a road accident, they are immediately taken to a designated hospital under the scheme. The hospital provides treatment without any upfront payment.

Stabilisation and Care : If the victim is initially treated at a non-designated hospital, the treatment will be limited to stabilisation only. The victim will be transferred to a designated hospital for further care.

Claim Submission : Once the victim is discharged from the hospital, the designated hospital raises a claim for payment through the National Health Authority's portal. The claim should include necessary documents, such as medical reports, bills, and the police FIR.

State Health Agency Review : The State Health Agency reviews the claim to ensure that all procedures were followed. They can either approve the full payment or reject the claim partially or entirely, providing reasons if applicable.

Payment to Hospital : After the claim is approved, the State Health Agency processes the payment to the hospital for the cost of treatment under the scheme. Hospitals receive the agreed-upon payment as per the treatment provided.

Monitoring: The central and state government agencies, along with the State Road Safety Council, monitor the claims and payments to ensure that the scheme is being implemented effectively and efficiently.

The Cashless Treatment Scheme aims to provide immediate and hassle-free medical care to road accident victims, ensuring timely treatment without financial barriers. The process is designed to facilitate quick payment to hospitals while minimising delays in care. With close coordination between state health agencies and the National Health Authority, the scheme ensures effective implementation across the country.

