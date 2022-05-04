Gurugram, May 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a bhel puri seller with a stone when he refused to serve him snack, police here on Wednesday said.

The stone used in the murder has also been recovered, they said.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, who is reportedly a drug addict. He lives in a temple in Sector 50 area.

According to police, the incident took place Monday when Ramesh Ram, a resident of Bihar, was going somewhere on a cycle.

When he reached near DPS School on Golf Course extension road, a man hurled a stone which hit him on his head.

He fell from his cycle and died during treatment at Park Hospital, police said. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Ram's wife at Sector-50 Police Station, they said.

A team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of sector-50 police station, arrested the accused Tuesday night.

Police said that at the time of the incident the accused was half naked.

“The accused has confessed to the crime. A further probe is on,” said ACP Crime Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

