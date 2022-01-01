Gurugram, Jan 1 (PTI) A local court on Saturday summoned the Gurugram Police for not booking a builder firm despite its orders.

The court asked the SHO of City Police Station to lodge an FIR against the accused and present himself before it on Sunday.

The matter pertains to a complaint of Rs 200 fraud alleged by M3M India Pvt Ltd and Star City Realtek against construction company MGF.

The companies had filed a petition in the court against MGF for cheating.

Hearing the matter earlier, the court had directed the City Police Station to lodge an FIR against the accused by December 30.

It pulled up the police again on Saturday when it was told that no case was filed against MGF.

"MGF has done a fraud with us. We have full faith in the judiciary of our country and police. We are sure that action will be taken and justice will be done," Ekta Yadav, Legal head, M3M, said.

