Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI) The Gurugram police has registered a case of sedition against Khalistan ideologue Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for his recent announcement that the Khalistani flag will be hoisted at all the SP and DC offices from Gurugram to Ambala in Haryana.

Pannnu had made the announcement through a YouTube channel, police said.

According to the FIR lodged at the Cyber Crime police station, Pannu said, "Haryana will be part of Punjab and Punjab will be liberated from India. On April 29, the flag of Khalistan will be hoisted at every SP and DC office from Gurugram to Ambala and Haryana will become Khalistan."

The FIR has been registered under sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10(a) and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said.

