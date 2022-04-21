Gurugram, Apr 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman on Thursday here lodged a complaint with police alleging she was raped by a man who then forced her into a marriage with him, police said.

She said the incident took place almost a year ago in Police Lines area.

She said the accused along with his relatives in police forced her into silence threatening to circulate a video of the act if she exposed them.

She said that the police couple forced her to marry the man who raped her.

In her complaint, the woman said she had met Anand, the accused, in Manesar and started talking to him frequently. After some time, she revealed to him that she was looking for a job.

Anand offered to help her saying his sister and her husband were in police and asked her to come to Gurugram.

According to the complaint, the woman went to a house in Police Lines area on her birthday where a woman, Manju, supposedly Anand's sister, made her cut a cake and gave her cold drink, which she alleged was laced with sedatives.

“Anand then raped me and threatened to kill me if I told about it to anyone,” the victim wrote in her complaint.

She said that Manju, alleged to be a policewoman, threatened her saying she had made a video of her and if she told anyone about the incident she will circulate it on the internet.

“I kept silent. Anand, Manju, and her husband Ravi deployed in Faridabad blackmailed me into marrying Anand in a temple in July last year. I have been depressed since then. I kept silent for a long time but finally moved to police,” she said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Anand under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station, police said.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

