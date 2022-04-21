Pune, April 21: Another case of fraud has come to light in which online fraudsters allegedly duped several investors of over Rs 12 crore by creating a bogus website and YouTube channel using the name and logo of a leading poultry firm.

Indian Express quoted police as saying, this year a fraudulent website and YouTube channel was launched by con men using the name, logo and photographs of owners of a leading poultry firm.

The con men posted a fake advertisement regarding an investment scheme on the website and YouTube channel. Online Fraud in Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 3 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Pretending to be Police Officer

They appealed to the people to invest money in the company and assured them of lucrative financial returns every week.

Several persons invested money by making online payments into the fraudulent scheme, but did not get any returns. Fraud in Gurugram: Hyderabad Engineer Duped of Rs 9 Lakh by Fake Call Centre on the Pretext of Providing Job

Police Inspector Vijay Khomne, the investigating officer said, “After realising it was a fraudulent deal, the company approached the police and lodged an FIR. We have booked the accused associated with the fraudulent website and YouTube channel under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. So far, it is known that a fraud of about Rs 12 crore has taken place.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).