Jalna (Maha), July 17 (PTI) Gutka (tobacco mix) worth Rs 9.41 lakh was seized from Jalna district of Maharashtra on Friday, the police said.

A team of Local Crime Branch (LCB) seized gutka, which is banned in the state, from a house at Mauj Peersawngi village in Badnapur tehsil and arrested Krishna Subash Kature (26).

LCB chief Rajendra Singh Gour said the accused stored gutka in his house and transported it to different places.

Gutkas of various brands including Rajnivas, NP, Zafrani, Vimal Panmasala, Goa and Jeevan were seized.

Kature had allegedly procured gutka from a resident of Rajur in Bhokardan tehsil, Gour said, adding that the police were searching for this supplier.

