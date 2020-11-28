Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Three persons, including the driver of a Madhya Pradesh-based luxury bus, were arrested for allegedly smuggling Rs 6.68 lakh worth of gutkha, a substance banned in Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap on Panvel-Belapur road on Friday morning and seized gutkha from a tempo, an official said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Unmoved by Amit Shah’s ‘Conditional Offer’ For Talks.

"The gutkha was smuggled into the state on a luxury bus coming from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The drivers of the bus and tempo, and the person who was to get the consignment were arrested," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)