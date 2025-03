Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose convened an emergency meeting of vice-chancellors at the Raj Bhavan on Friday to discuss the Jadavpur University impasse, a senior official said.

Bose took the decision after receiving a report from the acting VC of Jadavpur University regarding violent student politics on the campus, he added.

As the chancellor of all state-aided universities, Bose also formed an inquiry committee to probe JU violence.

"The Governor had sought an immediate report from the JU VC. After getting it, the chancellor called an emergency meeting of all vice-chancellors tomorrow," the official told PTI.

Protests erupted following campus violence on March 1, when two students were injured after a car in education minister Bratya Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past them amidst the chaos.

Basu, however, claimed that he sustained injuries when protesters damaged his car's windshield.

The minister said while he was willing to discuss the students' demands, they instead attempted to create chaos and forcibly blocked his car.

