Guwahati, Aug 25 (PTI) Four coaches of a Howrah-bound special train derailed near Chhaygaon in Kamrup district of Assam on Wednesday, the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

Also Read | Mysuru Shocker: MBA Student Gangraped By Five Men, Her Male Friend Thrashed; Case Registered.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, it said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper on Leave Dies of Stone Hit in Rajouri District.

After leaving Guwahati in the afternoon, four coaches of the train derailed in the Guwahati-Goalpara-New Bongaigaon section under the Rangiya Division, Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Guneet Kaur said in the statement.

"There is no injury and casualty to any passenger," the official said.

Passengers of the affected coaches have been shifted to other coaches, the CPRO said, adding that accident relief and medical equipment trains rushed to the spot, while senior officials also reached the site.

"Assistance is being provided to all the passengers. Restoration work has already started," Kaur said.

The NFR made arrangements for the passengers for their onward journey, the CPRO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)