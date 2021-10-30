New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Guyana High Commission here hosted a Diwali event which was attended by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenkashi Lekhi, a statement issued by BJP leader Vijay Jolly said on Saturday.

According to the statement, Guyana High Commissioner in India Charrandas Persaud, Fiji High Commissioner Kamlesh Shashi Prakash, Mauritius High Commissioner Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, Surinam Acting High Commissioner Riya Sital and Trinidad Tobago High Commissioner Roger Gopaul, jointly organised the event.

Diwali diyas were illuminated on the occasion. All the dignitaries performed puja and delicacies of each nation were served as ‘prasad', it added.

