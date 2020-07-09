(Jabalpur) Madhya Pradesh [India], July 9 (ANI): Gym owners and fitness trainers staged a demonstration in Jabalpur on Wednesday, urging the Madhya Pradesh Government to allow the reopening of gyms in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin Yadav, Secretary of the Jabalpur's Body Building Association said, "Last three-four months have been very difficult financially for gym owners and trainers."

He further said that since most of these places are rented venues, paying the monthly dues has been particularly difficult.

"Most of us have rented places for our gyms. Even in the lockdown we still have to pay rent ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Apart from that, we still have electricity bills, food supplement subscriptions, equipment rent, staff and trainer salaries to take care of," Yadav added.

He urged the government to allow them to reopen so that they could recover from the current financially crippling situation. (ANI)

