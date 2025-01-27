Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): Referring to the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly against the Tungsten mining project, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he had assured everyone that he wouldn't let the project come even if he has to resign from the position.

Chief Minister Stalin visited Arittapatti in the Madurai district after being invited by the people of the region.

While addressing to people of Arittapatti, the CM said "The reason for my sudden visit is that yesterday, the people came and invited me. The Union Government announced the cancellation of the Tungsten project due to the immense pressure from the people. Recognizing this, under the leadership of M K Stalin, who stands as one among you, our MPs spoke in Parliament, and a resolution was passed in the Assembly, leading to this success. Even opposition parties like AIADMK and PMK supported the resolution."

The Tamil Nadu CM also posted about the meeting in a post on X, calling it a "victory ceremony" of the people of Madurai.

"I thanked everyone who participated in the victory ceremony of the people of Madurai district, including those who symbolized that people's power and democratic voices will prevail, and fought against the mine #Tungsten! The darkness of fabricated lies can never hide the light of truth! It is our duty to always stand on the side of the people!," read the CM's post.

The CM further mentioned that he has consistently been against the Tungsten mining project in the region, where at once he said that he would step down from his position if the project would continue.

"I had assured you during this struggle that as long as I remain the Chief Minister, the Tungsten project will not be implemented. I even said that if the project were to proceed, I would step down from my position," he added.

On January 23, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy met with Ambalakarars (traditional community leaders) from the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu and decided to annul the auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block.

The Ambalakarars had informed the union minister that the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block includes the Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site and several cultural heritage sites. (ANI)

